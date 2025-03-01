PADT Bids Farewell To Sadhus

PADT Bids Farewell To Sadhus

March 1, 2025, 8:21 a.m.

Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) and Guthi Sansthan on Friday bade farewell to the sadhus who had come to Pashupatinath during Maha Shivaratri festival.

Both organisations bid farewell to them by providing them with a certain amount of money.

Every year, hundreds of saints and sadhus from various parts of the country and India visit the Pashupatinath Temple during Maha Shivaratri and stay in various locations in and around the temple area.

Naga Babas, Navanath Babas, Bairagis, Sanyasis and ordinary sadhus of Gorakhnath sect are classified and given a certain amount as their transportation expenses while returning to their places

Baikuntha Prasad Regmi, Assistant Administrator of Guthi Sansthan, said that Rs. 200 to Rs. 9,000 was given according to the category of the Sadhus.

PADT and Guthi Sansthan provided them with food, firewood and blankets some days before and after Maha Shivaratri.

According to Guthi Sansthan, Babas are ranked into five grades-Lalmohariya, Mahantha or Mathadhis, Bhesdhari, Sanyasi and Digambara.

