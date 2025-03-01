Zelenskyy And Trump fail to reach agreement on minerals

Trump, Zelenskyy fail to reach agreement on minerals

March 1, 2025, 8:16 a.m.

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a face-to-face meeting in Washington on Friday. They wound up exchanging bitter words and left without signing a planned agreement on developing Ukraine's natural resources.

The two leaders had been discussing the deal, which would give the US access to mineral deposits, oil and gas. They met for talks in front of reporters for about one hour. However, the atmosphere grew tense after Zelenskyy started questioning US diplomacy.

Zelenskyy said that when Russia occupied Crimea in 2014, nobody stopped President Vladimir Putin. He added that the situation remained the same from 2014 until 2022.

Trump said: "You're not in a good position. You don't have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards. You're gambling with the lives of millions of people, you're gambling with World War Three."

Zelenskyy left the White House without speaking to reporters. He later took to social media to thank the US for its support, saying Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace.

Trump also posted on social media, accusing Zelenskyy of disrespecting the US. However, he said he would welcome the Ukrainian president back "when he is ready for peace."

