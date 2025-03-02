German foreign minister warns of 'lawlessness' era following US-Ukraine summit

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has voiced her concerns about the future of Ukraine, and Europe's security, saying that a new era of lawlessness had begun.

Baerbock spoke about Friday's talks between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a news conference in Berlin on Saturday.

She said the talks underlined the beginning of the new era, one that she called "a heinous time in which we must defend the rules-based international order and the strength of the law more than ever against the might of the strongest.

Baerbock expressed the need for more support to Ukraine to be presented at the European Union summit on Thursday, and asked the German parliament to release three billion euros, or about 3.1 billion dollars, in additional aid.

Meanwhile, Reuters news agency and other media reported that Hungary's prime minister sent a letter to European Council President Antonio Costa urging the EU to follow the example of the US.

In it, Viktor Orban said he is convinced that the EU should enter into direct discussions with Russia on a ceasefire and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

Orban has a good relationship with Trump and has been opposed to the EU's support for Ukraine.

The report also said Orban is opposed to the EU's plan to draw up a joint document on the situation in Ukraine at the EU summit on Thursday.