Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Rain Koshi Province And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Bagmati And Madhesh Provinces

March 2, 2025, 5:52 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy to fair in Sudur Paschim, Karnlai, Lumbini, Bagmati and Madhesh Province. There will be generally cloudy in Gandaki and generally cloudy and rain Koshi provinces.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in the country.

