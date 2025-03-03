European Leaders, Zelenskyy Meet in London

Leaders from European countries have discussed their support for Ukraine and efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire deal with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the meeting in London on Sunday.

After their talks, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters that the relevant countries agreed to strengthen military support for Ukraine and increase economic pressure on Russia.

Britain and France have said that they will send peacekeeping forces to Ukraine, after a ceasefire has been implemented.

Starmer said, "The UK, France and others will work with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting. Then we'll discuss that plan for the United States and take it forward together."

But the British prime minister stressed that a security guarantee from the United States is necessary for the dispatch of peacekeeping troops to Ukraine.

He also said, "We are at a crossroads in history today."

"It's time to act. Time to step up and lead and unite around a new plan for a just and enduring peace," he adds.

Observers had expected the European leaders to discuss possible ways of repairing relations between Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Talks between the two leaders at the White House on Friday turned into a full-on argument. But Starmer made no mention of the matter.

The focus is on whether European countries will be able to support Ukraine and advance efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire agreement.