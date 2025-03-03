Israel To Block Aid To Gaza 'until Hamas accepts US proposal' on ceasefire

Israel To Block Aid To Gaza 'until Hamas accepts US proposal' on ceasefire

March 3, 2025, 8:29 a.m.

Israel says it will block aid supplies into the Gaza Strip until Hamas accepts a new US proposal to extend the ceasefire for the release of more hostages.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Sunday that the entry of all goods and supplies to the Gaza Strip will be halted.

It warned that "If Hamas persists in its refusal, there will be additional consequences."

The initial six-week first phase of the ceasefire ended on Saturday.

The new US proposal calls for an extension of the ceasefire through mid-April, with the immediate release of half of the hostages still held by Hamas. It also says the remaining hostages will be released when an agreement is reached on a permanent ceasefire.

Hamas sharply criticized the proposal. It maintains that the original deal, which calls for negotiations for phase two, must be implemented. In the second phase, Hamas would release all the remaining hostages in return for Israel's complete withdrawal from the strip.

On Sunday, long lines of aid trucks formed in front of a border crossing that is an entry point to Gaza, even though details on the actual aid flow are unknown.

UN humanitarian affairs chief Tom Fletcher expressed concern in a social media post, saying, "Israel's decision to halt aid into Gaza is alarming."

Israeli forces also said on Sunday that they attacked multiple people who were trying to plant explosives in the northern Gaza Strip.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA Will Construct Pump Storage Hydropower Project On Priority Basis
Mar 03, 2025
Month-long Roja fasting of Muslims begins
Mar 03, 2025
European Leaders, Zelenskyy Meet in London
Mar 03, 2025
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal
Mar 03, 2025
Rain and snowfall, a sigh of relief for farmers
Mar 02, 2025

More on International

Zelenskyy's body language during meeting with Trump 'disrespectful': Waltz By Agencies 54 minutes ago
European Leaders, Zelenskyy Meet in London By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 1 minute ago
German foreign minister warns of 'lawlessness' era following US-Ukraine summit By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Zelenskyy in London for talks with PM Starmer, summit of European leaders By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Guterres Expresses Deep Concern Over Likely US Funding Cuts To UN Agencies, NGOs By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Zelenskyy And Trump fail to reach agreement on minerals By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

NEA Will Construct Pump Storage Hydropower Project On Priority Basis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2025
Month-long Roja fasting of Muslims begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2025
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2025
Rain and snowfall, a sigh of relief for farmers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2025
Japan Is Nepal’s Trusted Friend: VP Yadav By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Rain Koshi Province And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Bagmati And Madhesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75