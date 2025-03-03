Israel To Block Aid To Gaza 'until Hamas accepts US proposal' on ceasefire

Israel says it will block aid supplies into the Gaza Strip until Hamas accepts a new US proposal to extend the ceasefire for the release of more hostages.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Sunday that the entry of all goods and supplies to the Gaza Strip will be halted.

It warned that "If Hamas persists in its refusal, there will be additional consequences."

The initial six-week first phase of the ceasefire ended on Saturday.

The new US proposal calls for an extension of the ceasefire through mid-April, with the immediate release of half of the hostages still held by Hamas. It also says the remaining hostages will be released when an agreement is reached on a permanent ceasefire.

Hamas sharply criticized the proposal. It maintains that the original deal, which calls for negotiations for phase two, must be implemented. In the second phase, Hamas would release all the remaining hostages in return for Israel's complete withdrawal from the strip.

On Sunday, long lines of aid trucks formed in front of a border crossing that is an entry point to Gaza, even though details on the actual aid flow are unknown.

UN humanitarian affairs chief Tom Fletcher expressed concern in a social media post, saying, "Israel's decision to halt aid into Gaza is alarming."

Israeli forces also said on Sunday that they attacked multiple people who were trying to plant explosives in the northern Gaza Strip.