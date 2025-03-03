Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal

There will be mainly fair in Sudur Paschim, Karnlai, Lumbini, Bagmati, Koshi, Lumbbini, Madhesh, and Gandakii Provinces.
There will be mainly fair in throughout the country.
Rain and snowfall, a sigh of relief for farmers
VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75