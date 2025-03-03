Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal

March 3, 2025, 8:18 a.m.

There will be mainly fair in Sudur Paschim, Karnlai, Lumbini, Bagmati, Koshi, Lumbbini, Madhesh, and Gandakii Provinces.

There will be mainly fair in throughout the country.

