Zelenskyy's body language during meeting with Trump 'disrespectful': Waltz

March 3, 2025, 8:33 a.m.

A senior White House official has described the body language employed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump as "incredibly disrespectful."

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz appeared on a CNN television program on Sunday.

Waltz attended the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday.

There was a heated exchange during the talks. US Vice President JD Vance also participated in the argument.

Waltz said, "It wasn't clear to us that President Zelenskyy was ready to negotiate in good faith towards an end of this war."

He said that he found Zelenskyy's body language objectionable.

The national security advisor specifically mentioned the way that the Ukrainian president shook his head and crossed his arms.

Waltz suggested that it may be difficult for the US government to continue to hold talks with Zelenskyy.

He said, "We need a leader that can deal with us." Waltz added that the US side also needs a leader who can "deal with the Russians and end" the conflict.

The White House official stated, "This war needs to end, and that's going to take concessions on territory."

Agencies

