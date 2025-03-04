Himalaya Airlines To Operate A Weekly Flight To Connect Pokhara With Lhasa

Himalaya Airlines is set to expand regional connectivity with the launch of its new weekly flight between Pokhara, the tourism capital of Nepal, and Lhasa, the renowned 'Roof of the World.' Commencing on March 31, 2025, the airline aims to strengthen air links between Nepal and China with this new route, marking a significant milestone.

Dedicated to promoting Nepal’s tourism industry and fostering international travel, Himalaya Airlines continues to expand its network to provide seamless and convenient travel options. The Pokhara-Lhasa flight underscores the airline’s commitment to connecting Nepal to the world, facilitating cultural exchanges, and supporting tourism growth in both destinations.

Initially, we will operate a weekly flight on the sector connecting the Kathmandu-Lhasa-Pokhara-Lhasa-Kathmandu sectors, with plans to increase the frequency based on demand. According to the initial plan, the Kathmandu-Lhasa flight (H9 774), will take off from Tribhuvan International Airport at 08:30 AM local time on March 31, 2025, and arrive in Lhasa Gonggar Airport, at 12:05 hours (Chinese local time) on the same day. Similarly, the Lhasa-Pokhara flight (H9 731), will take off from Lhasa Gonggar Airport at 13:15 PM local time on March 31, 2025, and land in Pokhara at 12:45 PM (Nepali local time) on the same day. Likewise, the historic Pokhara-Lhasa flight (H9 732) will depart from Pokhara International Airport at 08:20 AM local time on April 01, 2025, and arrive in Lhasa Gonggar Airport at 12:05 PM (Chinese local time) on the same day. Lhasa-Kathmandu flight (H9 775), will take off from Lhasa Gonggar Airport, at 13:15 PM local time on April 01, 2025, and land Kathmandu, at 12:35 hours (Nepali local time) on the same day.

Himalaya Airlines remains committed to delivering quality service and safe travel experiences for its passengers. The launch of this route is also expected to boost tourism in the lean summer season.

Vijay Shrestha, Vice-President of Himalaya Airlines, who is also the spokesperson of Himalaya Airlines, expressed his enthusiasm for the newly launched route, stating, “The main mission of Himalaya is to be able to operate flights to 10 different tourism sectors of China and welcome 1 million Chinese tourists to Nepal. H9 has always explored trailblazing and new routes to China leading the way and going ahead of the regular operations. With the introduction of this new route, Himalaya aims to create memorable travel experiences while maintaining the highest safety standards. We look forward to welcoming travellers on board our flights and helping them explore the beauty and opportunities that both Nepal and Tibet have to offer."

Passengers can now book their tickets for the Kathmandu-Lhasa-Pokhara-Lhasa-Kathmandu flights from Himalaya Airline's ticketing counters, authorized travel partners as well as from the airline’s official website: www.himalaya-airlines.com and Himalaya Airlines Mobile Application.