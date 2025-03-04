SAARC And Japan Sign the Addendum to renew Memorandum on Guidelines for the SAARC-Japan Special Fund

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) signed the Addendum of Revised Memorandum on Guidelines for the SAARC-Japan Special Fund for the Purpose of JENESYS.

The document, signed by SAARC Secretary-General Md. Golam Sarwar, and Ambassador of Japan to Nepal MAEDA Toru, today in Kathmandu, is an addendum to the years-long JENESYS Youth Exchange Programme ongoing between the SAARC Secretariat and the Embassy of Japan, Kathmandu.

JENESYS is a youth exchange program between Japan and the SAARC countries which is funded and implemented by the Government of Japan with the support of SAARC Secretariat. Under this program, participants from SAARC countries are given opportunities to visit Japan and deepen their understanding of Japan’s development, economic prosperity, cutting-edge high technologies, civilizational strength, rich traditional culture and the societal values.

This program has been instrumental in fostering mutual understanding among youths in Japan and SAARC countries, bring valuable knowledge to contribute in the development of South Asia and further strengthen the ties between South Asia and Japan said a joint press release issued by Japanese Embassy in Kathmandu and SAARC secretariat.