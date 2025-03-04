SAARC And Japan Sign the Addendum to renew Memorandum on Guidelines for the SAARC-Japan Special Fund

SAARC and the Embassy of Japan sign the Addendum to renew Memorandum on Guidelines for the SAARC-Japan Special Fund for the Purpose of JENESYS

March 4, 2025, 9:29 a.m.

Photo_JENESYS Signing_1.jpeg

Image 3 (2) (1).jpeg

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) signed the Addendum of Revised Memorandum on Guidelines for the SAARC-Japan Special Fund for the Purpose of JENESYS.

The document, signed by SAARC Secretary-General Md. Golam Sarwar, and Ambassador of Japan to Nepal MAEDA Toru, today in Kathmandu, is an addendum to the years-long JENESYS Youth Exchange Programme ongoing between the SAARC Secretariat and the Embassy of Japan, Kathmandu.

JENESYS is a youth exchange program between Japan and the SAARC countries which is funded and implemented by the Government of Japan with the support of SAARC Secretariat. Under this program, participants from SAARC countries are given opportunities to visit Japan and deepen their understanding of Japan’s development, economic prosperity, cutting-edge high technologies, civilizational strength, rich traditional culture and the societal values.

This program has been instrumental in fostering mutual understanding among youths in Japan and SAARC countries, bring valuable knowledge to contribute in the development of South Asia and further strengthen the ties between South Asia and Japan said a joint press release issued by Japanese Embassy in Kathmandu and SAARC secretariat.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Himalaya Airlines To Operate A Weekly Flight To Connect Pokhara With Lhasa
Mar 04, 2025
Six substations under construction, 20 more to improve power supply in Kathmandu Valley will be built
Mar 04, 2025
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Hailed “MPITEX 2025” For Supporting MSMEs and Exporters of State
Mar 04, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Rain Ar At Few Places Of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lubini And Gandaki And Fair In Kathmandu
Mar 04, 2025
Maneesh Pradhan Is The New Country Director of Helvetas-Nepal
Mar 03, 2025

More on National

Maneesh Pradhan Is The New Country Director of Helvetas-Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 31 minutes ago
Month-long Roja fasting of Muslims begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Japan Is Nepal’s Trusted Friend: VP Yadav By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Geneva Visit Successful: Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
French Embassy appoints Purnima Shrestha as Goodwill Ambassador for the 75th Anniversary of Annapurna’s first Ascent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 20 hours ago
Various Programs Including Day feu-de-joie in Tundikhel Organized on Mahashivaratri and Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Himalaya Airlines To Operate A Weekly Flight To Connect Pokhara With Lhasa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2025
Six substations under construction, 20 more to improve power supply in Kathmandu Valley will be built By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2025
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Hailed “MPITEX 2025” For Supporting MSMEs and Exporters of State By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2025
Book Review : Impact and Influence of International Law and Human Rights Norms on Infrastructure Investments By Pravakar Adhikari Mar 04, 2025
Taiwan Chip Giant TSMC To Invest $100 Billion In US By Agencies Mar 04, 2025
Trump halts all US military aid to Ukraine: US Media: By Agencies Mar 04, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75