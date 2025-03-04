Six substations under construction, 20 more to improve power supply in Kathmandu Valley will be built

Six substations are under construction to make electricity supply sufficient, reliable, quality and safe within Kathmandu Valley.

Nepal Electricity Authority is constructing 6 substations of 132 ÷ 11 KV at various locations in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur to improve the electricity transmission and distribution system within the valley.

Out of this, Teku substation in Kathmandu has been put into operation. Futung and Mulpani substations are in the final stage. Final phase works are being done to bring both the substations into operation within two months. The construction of Changunarayan substation in Bhaktapur has been completed.

All that remains is to bring the substation into operation (charge). Chobhar substation is being constructed in June and Thimi substation in Bhaktapur will be operational within 8 months.

The capacity of each substation is 90-90 MVA.

After the construction of the substation is completed and put into operation, the infrastructure capable of supplying about 500 megawatts of electricity will be ready in Kathmandu Valley. At present, the electricity demand of Kathmandu Valley is around 500 MW.

In order to address the potential demand for electricity that may increase in the future, the Authority has set a deadline of 2050 and has advanced the process of construction of transmission and distribution infrastructure in major areas of Kathmandu Valley in a phased manner.

By the year 2050, the highest demand for electricity in Kathmandu Valley is projected to reach 3,100 megawatts, and the authority has advanced the construction process of 20 new substations of 220, 132, 33 and 11 kV levels.

The land has been acquired for the construction of the substation. 220 kV transmission structure to surround the outer perimeter of Kathmandu Valley, the preparatory work including surveying has been completed to construct a 220 kV ring.

The Lapsiphedi substation of 400-220, 220-132 and 132-11 kV levels is under construction for the supply of electricity to Kathmandu valley of the hydroelectric projects built in Tamakosi and Sunkosi river watershed areas.

To make the electricity supply of Kathmandu Valley reliable and modern, projects such as construction of new substations, automation of existing substations, undergrounding of electric wires, addition and strengthening of new feeders and transformers are being implemented.

Kulman Ghising, Managing Director of the authority, monitored the under-construction substation on Friday and asked to complete the construction as soon as possible to meet the increasing demand for electricity in Kathmandu Valley and to make the supply reliable and quality.

He mentioned that after all the under-construction substations come into operation, the power supply and demand management of Kathmandu will become much easier and the power supply will be more reliable and quality.

The construction of 132 ÷ 11 kV substation at Mulpani in Kageshwari Manohara municipality is in the final stage for the improvement of electricity supply in the south-eastern region of Kathmandu. Chapli-Bhaktapur 132 kV transmission line will be connected to Mulpani substation and power supply will be given.

From the said substation, 8 feeders of 11 kV have been taken out for power supply in areas such as Jadibuti, Pepsicola, Kandaghari, Gothatar, Mulpani, Jorpati, Sanghu, Thimi etc. Work is underway to bring the substation into operation by March.

The construction of a new substation of 132 ÷ 11 kV in Futung is in the final stage. Balaju-Chapli 132 kV double circuit transmission line will be 'tapping' at Futung substation and power will be supplied to that area. Work is underway to bring the substation into operation within two months.

After the operation of the substation, the power supply of Balaju, Nepaltar, Goldhunga and other areas will be further improved.

After the construction of Thankot-Chapagaon-Bhaktapur 132 KV transmission line, which is considered important for improving the electricity supply of Kathmandu Valley, was interrupted in Khokna, Bungmati, Harsiddhi and Lamatar areas of Lalitpur.

A 132 ÷ 11 kV substation has been constructed at Chobhar in Kathmandu. Electricity will be supplied from Matatirtha substation to the said substation. The work is being done with the goal of putting the substation into operation by next June.

A 132 kV underground line will be constructed from the substation in Chobhar to the Lagankhel substation in Lalitpur through the roundabout. Lagankhel substation is being strengthened and made 132 KV. Then in the coming days, the line will be taken underground from there to Chapagaon and Harsiddhi.

Improvement of the transmission and distribution system has been advanced with the investment of Nepal government and authority, Asian Development Bank (ADB), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and concessional loans from the World Bank.