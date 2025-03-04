Trump halts all US military aid to Ukraine: US Media:

Multiple US media reports say President Donald Trump has ordered a halt of all US military aid to Ukraine.

Among them, Bloomberg quoted on Monday a senior US Defense Department official as saying that Washington is pausing all current military aid to Ukraine until Trump determines Ukrainian leaders "demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace." The senior official asked not to be identified.

Talks between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held last week at the White House turned heated. Trump later criticized Zelenskyy in his social media post, saying, "this guy doesn't want there to be Peace as long as he has America's backing."