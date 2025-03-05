Trump Addresses Congress

Trump Addresses Congress

March 5, 2025, 8:28 a.m.

US President Donald Trump is delivering an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

With the future of US support for Ukraine a main focal point, multiple media are reporting that Trump may announce a minerals deal with Kyiv during his speech.

The US president is expected to announce his plans to restore world peace. These include achieving a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and ending the conflict in Ukraine.

Trump had an explosive exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last Friday, and they shelved the proposed minerals deal.

Sources quoted by Reuters said Trump wanted to unveil the agreement in his address. But they cautioned that it had yet to be signed, and the situation could change.

Agencies

China's National People's Congress to open amid economic uncertainty
Mar 05, 2025
Taiwan Chip Giant TSMC To Invest $100 Billion In US
Mar 04, 2025
Trump halts all US military aid to Ukraine: US Media:
Mar 04, 2025
Zelenskyy's body language during meeting with Trump 'disrespectful': Waltz
Mar 03, 2025
German foreign minister warns of 'lawlessness' era following US-Ukraine summit
Mar 02, 2025

More on International

China's National People's Congress to open amid economic uncertainty By Agencies 5 hours, 29 minutes ago
Taiwan Chip Giant TSMC To Invest $100 Billion In US By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Trump halts all US military aid to Ukraine: US Media: By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Zelenskyy's body language during meeting with Trump 'disrespectful': Waltz By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Israel To Block Aid To Gaza 'until Hamas accepts US proposal' on ceasefire By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
European Leaders, Zelenskyy Meet in London By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

US Has Depoted 10 Nepalese Illigal Immigrants Arriving Nepal Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2025
Export And Import Up From Nepalgunj Customs office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Gandaki Province And Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2025
Prithvi Bahadur Pande has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of Nepal Investment Mega Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2025
Global IME Bank To Organize Hackathon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2025
Ambassador Paudyal Presents Letters of Credence to the President of Cuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75