Trump Addresses Congress

US President Donald Trump is delivering an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

With the future of US support for Ukraine a main focal point, multiple media are reporting that Trump may announce a minerals deal with Kyiv during his speech.

The US president is expected to announce his plans to restore world peace. These include achieving a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and ending the conflict in Ukraine.

Trump had an explosive exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last Friday, and they shelved the proposed minerals deal.

Sources quoted by Reuters said Trump wanted to unveil the agreement in his address. But they cautioned that it had yet to be signed, and the situation could change.