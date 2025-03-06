PM Oli Inaugurated A Paper Industry With A Rs 2 Billion Investment From IME Group

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli inaugurated the Nepal Pulp and Paper Industries in Ramnagar, Gaushala Municipality Ward No. 1, Mahottari district with an investment of Rs 2 billion from the IME Group.

The industry has started operations and is now producing 75 metric tons of quality paper suitable for writing and printing on an industrial scale daily. The production includes photocopy paper and paper used for copy books in the initial phase to meet the demand in educational, administrative, and other sectors in the domestic market.

The industry's environmentally friendly calcium carbonate production facility was also inspected by Prime Minister Oli during the inauguration. This initiative will also support the use of indigenous products, including the Janak Shiksha Samagi Kendra, which prints school textbooks.

Speaking at the industry inauguration ceremony, IME Group Chairman Chandra Prasad Dhakal highlighted that the establishment of Nepal Pulp and Paper Industries marks the entry of IME Group into the manufacturing sector and signifies a new chapter in Nepal's industrial progress.

Chairman Dhakal underscored that the commencement of operations at the new industry reflects the nation's dedication to self-sufficiency, economic advancement, and sustainable industrial growth. He described it as a demonstration of the private sector's alignment with the country's development goals.

Chairman Dhakal stressed the importance of establishing new industries to reduce the reliance on foreign imports and create job opportunities within the country, thereby preventing Nepali youth from seeking employment in harsh conditions abroad. He expressed confidence

that IME Group's foray into manufacturing would catalyze proactive industrial development.

Highlighting the role of industrial growth in generating employment, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhakal, noted that Nepal Pulp and Paper Industry has directly employed over 300 individuals and provided indirect employment to thousands more.

This includes engineers, technicians, and factory workers, as well as supply managers, retailers, and farmers. The industry has begun offering opportunities to over 50 percent of locals and women.

Chairman Dhakal emphasized the importance of viewing this effort as a partnership with the government's vision and the aspirations of the Nepali people to boost domestic industries and achieve self-reliance in key sectors.

In his role as the president of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Chairman Dhakal expressed confidence that the government's initiatives to create an investment-friendly environment in Nepal will be beneficial.

He also noted that the government is now taking into account the suggestions of the private sector when formulating policies and laws to enhance the country's economy. The private sector has recognized the importance of working in collaboration with the government for mutual progress.

Investors, whether local or foreign, assess the progress in the field of work. Therefore, the introduction of new and large projects like this within a year will indicate a favorable investment environment in the country.

Chairman Dhakal emphasized that the industry inaugurated today will convey a positive message about the investment climate in Nepal.

He also expressed concerns about potential negative impacts on the investment and business environment in the country due to issues surrounding the planned cable car project in Pathibhara.

Chairman Dhakal highlighted that the construction of the cable car in Pathibhara was initiated in response to the requests of the local community, the local government, and the provincial government. He assured that the project is being developed with consideration for cultural values and ecological balance, ensuring the participation and approval of all district residents.

Once work commenced, there were immediate attempts to hinder it from outside the district. Chairman Dhakal emphasized the importance of the private sector and the state contemplating the future investment landscape and whether investors will be willing to invest further in such circumstances.

Chairman Dhakal expressed concerns about the obstacles encountered in infrastructure development, prompting the private sector to question the message that the advancement of information technology will send to global investors as it becomes more interconnected.

In light of the diminishing foreign grants and aid in the evolving global scenario, Chairman Dhakal stressed the necessity of promoting domestic entrepreneurs, job creators, and revenue generators to leverage the abundant natural resources. He urged collective progress towards prosperity.

Furthermore, Chairman Dhakal underscored the importance of political leaders and organizational heads uniting to advance infrastructure, generate employment, deliver services to the public, and establish a significant revenue source for the state.

We should avoid negative politics when it comes to infrastructure development, economic growth, and meeting the needs of the general public. Improving infrastructure will lead to better living standards, job creation, and increased revenue. Chairman Dhakal expressed confidence in the country's prosperity.

Chairman Dhakal highlighted the significance of the newly inaugurated industry, stating that Nepal has relied on imports for paper products for many years, but this will change with the new industry. The closure of Bhrikuti Paper Factory, one of the largest in the country, has left a gap in domestic paper production on an industrial scale. While small artisanal paper industries contribute to handicrafts and Nepali paper supply, they are not sufficient.

During the event, Chairman Dhakal outlined the IME Group's business priorities, which include investing in national priorities, areas that benefit a large number of citizens directly, and sectors that can become sustainable businesses meeting the needs of the population.

Industries such as remittance, banking, insurance, information technology, hydropower, and tourism infrastructure align with these priorities. The newly inaugurated factory aligns with these priorities.