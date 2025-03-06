Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Western Region and Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Bagmati and Koshi Province

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in Sudur Paschim, Lumbini and Karnali Province. There will be partly to generally cloudy in some parts of Bagmati, Gandak and Madhesh Province and mainly far in the rest of the country.
There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in Gandaki and fair in the rest of the country.
VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75