Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rain In Few Places of Gandaki, Koshi Provinces

March 8, 2025, 8:47 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy with rain in few places of Gandaki, Bagmati and Koshi province. There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in Sudur Paschim, Lumbini, Madhesh and Karnali Province.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country.

Installation of transmission line monopole in Butwal is underway
Mar 08, 2025
Helvetas Nepal Observed International Women Day 2025
Mar 08, 2025
One in four countries report backlash on women’s rights in 2024
Mar 08, 2025
Twenty Nepali Citizens rescued in Thailand have returned to their home country
Mar 07, 2025
Nepal Represents The Voices Of Countries Impacted From Climate Change, Minister Shahi
Mar 07, 2025

