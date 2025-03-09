Former King Gyanendra Shah Arrives In Kathmandu, Thousands Of Supporters On The Streets

Former King Gyanendra Shah has arrived in Kathmandu on a chartered plane of Summit Air.

Thousands of supporters are welcoming him and driving his vehicle forward as he exits the airport. The former king's vehicle has already left Tribhuvan International Airport. From the vehicle, he is waving to people on both sides of the road. People carrying national flags gathered in front of the entrance chanted various slogans in favor of the monarchy.

He arrived in Kathmandu on a chartered plane of Summit Air. Supporters of the monarchy chanted slogans like ‘Our king, our country, is dearer than life’ and ‘Come, king, save the country’.

After landing at Tribhuvan Airport in Kathmandu, he held discussions with RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden, other leaders Pashupati Shumsher Rana, Prakash Chandra Lohani, and another leader Kamal Thapa, and Monarhist Durga Prasai among others, in the airport's VIP lounge.

Thousands of supporters have gathered outside the airport to welcome former King Shah. The RPP has informed that they are planning to take former King Shah to Nirmal Niwas with a rally, tableau and musical instruments.

Supporters of the monarchy have been gathering around the airport since morning.

The RPP and other royal supporters had also called on the general public to gather around the airport to welcome him.

A protest in support of former King Gyanendra Shah is being held in Kathmandu on Sunday. Supporters of the restoration of the monarchy are preparing to demonstrate in Kathmandu today at the call of the RPP.

Former King Shah, who is in Pokhara, is returning to Kathmandu today. Along with welcoming him, supporters of the monarchy are demonstrating at Tribhuvan International Airport. Shah is preparing to return to Kathmandu around 3 pm.

Accordingly, the police have tightened security in Kathmandu. "Today, 12-13 hundred more police personnel have been deployed than before," said Apelraj Bohara, spokesperson for the Kathmandu Police Range. "Preparations are underway to deploy other security forces in the same proportion."

The activities of the monarchy restoration parties have also intensified internal discussions within the two ruling parties, the Nepali Congress and the UML.

They are holding discussions centered in Baluwatar on how to quell the activities of the monarchists and what the role of the government should be.

Following the statemnet of former King Gyanendra Shah, the RPP, RPP Nepal, Nation, Nationality, Religion, Culture and Citizen Protection Mahabhiyaan, National Power Nepal, Royal Youth Power Nepal, Shiv Sena Nepal, ATF, RTF, Bir Gorkhali Abhiyan, and other royal and Hindu groups are holding a welcoming program for former King Gyanendra Shah today.

Gyanendra Shahi informed that some prominent leaders will go to the airport for the welcome program, but since there will be a large crowd, there will be a queue outside the main gate outside the airport.

According to Tribhuvan International Airport spokesperson Tej Bahadur Paudyal, the plane carrying the former king landed at 3:52 am.

Before leaving Pokhara, supporters bid him farewell at the airport.