NEA MD Kulman Ghising Submits Sixth Clarification In Five Months, Accuses Energy Minister Khadka of Bias

Kulman Ghising, Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority, has submitted a clarification to Minister for Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation Deepak Khadka.

Khadka had requested an explanation for the fifth time on February 22, questioning why Ghising should not be removed from his position and giving him a three-day deadline. Ghising responded to the request on Sunday.

He stated that there are no grounds for the government to dismiss him and accused Energy Minister Khadka of bias. Ghising submitted his clarification letter on Sunday.

Three days prior, the Ministry of Energy had requested clarification from him based on the decision of the Council of Ministers. The clarification focused on four points.