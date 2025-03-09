Over 550 Civilians Dead As Clashes Rage In Syria

Over 550 Civilians Dead As Clashes Rage In Syria

March 9, 2025, 9:26 a.m.

More than 550 civilians have reportedly died amid clashes in Syria between the interim government forces and fighters supporting ousted President Bashar al-Assad. It has been three months since the collapse of the Assad regime.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the fighting has been raging since Thursday in Latakia, northwestern Syria, and elsewhere. It also said battles are taking place on the streets and near hospitals.

The monitoring group said many of the victims are Muslim minority sect members, including women and children. The sect supported the former Assad administration.

The report also said more than 200 fighters have died.

Syria's state-run news agency said the defense ministry announced that roads to Latakia and other locations will be closed to restore security.

The interim government is undertaking nation-building efforts while promoting reconciliation among Syrians.

But with fighting also ongoing in northern Syria between Kurdish forces and other groups, it's unclear whether stability will be restored in the country.

Agencies

South Korean President Yoon released from detention center
Mar 09, 2025
US Rejects UN 2030 Agenda And SDGs
Mar 08, 2025
Trump Mulling Sanctions On Russia
Mar 08, 2025
Chinese minister seeks talks with Washington following additional US tariffs
Mar 07, 2025
US, Ukraine to resume talks next week in Saudi Arabia
Mar 07, 2025

More on International

South Korean President Yoon released from detention center By Agencies 9 hours, 36 minutes ago
US Rejects UN 2030 Agenda And SDGs By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Trump Mulling Sanctions On Russia By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Chinese minister seeks talks with Washington following additional US tariffs By Agencies 2 days, 10 hours ago
US, Ukraine to resume talks next week in Saudi Arabia By Agencies 2 days, 10 hours ago
Israel rejects Arab leaders' proposal to rebuild Gaza without displacing Gazans By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Former King Gyanendra Shah Arrives In Kathmandu, Thousands Of Supporters On The Streets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 09, 2025
MD GHISING: Target Of Personal Grudge By A Correspondent Mar 09, 2025
Protest In Kathmandu In Support Of Former King Shah, Security Tightened By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 09, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rain In Few Places of Bagmati and Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 09, 2025
SAARC Secretary General Urges For Urgent Integrated Action For SDG By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2025
Helvetas Nepal has been instrumental in Nepal's development.: Dr. David Seddon By Keshab Poudel Mar 08, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75