Over 550 Civilians Dead As Clashes Rage In Syria

More than 550 civilians have reportedly died amid clashes in Syria between the interim government forces and fighters supporting ousted President Bashar al-Assad. It has been three months since the collapse of the Assad regime.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the fighting has been raging since Thursday in Latakia, northwestern Syria, and elsewhere. It also said battles are taking place on the streets and near hospitals.

The monitoring group said many of the victims are Muslim minority sect members, including women and children. The sect supported the former Assad administration.

The report also said more than 200 fighters have died.

Syria's state-run news agency said the defense ministry announced that roads to Latakia and other locations will be closed to restore security.

The interim government is undertaking nation-building efforts while promoting reconciliation among Syrians.

But with fighting also ongoing in northern Syria between Kurdish forces and other groups, it's unclear whether stability will be restored in the country.