Mark Carney Elected as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party

Mark Carney, a former governor of the Bank of Canada, has won an election to become the leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party.

Vote-counting took place on Sunday to choose the successor to Justin Trudeau, who is also Canada's prime minister. Trudeau has led the Canadian government since 2015.

Carney will become the next prime minister after Trudeau officially steps down.

Carney will face the challenge of dealing with US President Donald Trump's administration, which has been taking a tough stance against imports from Canada.

Trump has announced a 25-percent tariff on Canadian goods, claiming that illegal drugs are being smuggled into the US through Canada.