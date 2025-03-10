Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rain In Few Places of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Gandaki and Koshi Provinces

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rain In Few Places of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Gandaki and Koshi Provinces

March 10, 2025, 8:11 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy with rain in few places of Gandaki, Sudur Paschim, Karnali and Koshi province. There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in, Lumbini, Madhesh and Bagmati Provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy with rain and thunderstorm in few places.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA MD Kulman Ghising Submits Sixth Clarification In Five Months, Accuses Energy Minister Khadka of Bias
Mar 09, 2025
Former King Gyanendra Shah Arrives In Kathmandu, Thousands Of Supporters On The Streets
Mar 09, 2025
Protest In Kathmandu In Support Of Former King Shah, Security Tightened
Mar 09, 2025
SAARC Secretary General Urges For Urgent Integrated Action For SDG
Mar 08, 2025
Installation of transmission line monopole in Butwal is underway
Mar 08, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Western Region and Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Bagmati and Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Gandaki Province And Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Rain Ar At Few Places Of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lubini And Gandaki And Fair In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly And Generally Cloudy With Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Sudur Paschim And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

China Imposes retaliatory additional tariffs on US agricultural products By Agencies Mar 10, 2025
Mark Carney Elected as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party By Agencies Mar 10, 2025
NEA MD Kulman Ghising Submits Sixth Clarification In Five Months, Accuses Energy Minister Khadka of Bias By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 09, 2025
Former King Gyanendra Shah Arrives In Kathmandu, Thousands Of Supporters On The Streets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 09, 2025
MD GHISING: Target Of Personal Grudge By A Correspondent Mar 09, 2025
Protest In Kathmandu In Support Of Former King Shah, Security Tightened By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 09, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75