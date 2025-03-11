FM Dr. Deuba Left For India Visit

Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba has left for India today on a religious visit. Minister Dr. Deuba is scheduled to visit the famous religious site of Baba Vaidyanath Dham in the Indian state of Jharkhand to offer prayers.

After the religious visit, Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba will participate in the Raisina Dialogue, organized by The Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs of India, in New Delhi from March 17 to 19, 2025.

The Raisina Dialogue has been organized regularly since 2016. The Dialogue brings together political figures, diplomats, policymakers, and analysts from different countries around the world to discuss and deliberate on international relations, global challenges, and strategic issues.

Minister Dr. Deuba will address the event, which will be attended by Prime Ministers and Foreign Ministers from various countries around the world.

In addition to participating in the program, Minister Dr. Rana will also hold bilateral meetings and discussions with high-ranking officials from India and other countries on issues of mutual interest.