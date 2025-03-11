FM DR. DEUBA: A Successful Visit

Nepal is participating in three important elections for various positions in the United Nations, including temporary membership on the Security Council, for the first time in a decade. Dr. Arju Rana Deuba, a woman with diplomatic skills and persuasive power, serves as Nepal's foreign minister during this crucial time.

During her recent visit to Geneva, Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba not only addressed the UN Human Rights Commission Assembly but also worked to garner support for Nepal from various countries.

She led a high-level Nepali delegation and met with counterparts from Asia, Europe, and Africa to seek their backing in the upcoming elections.

Upon her return to Kathmandu, Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba described her week-long visit to Geneva as successful and productive. She had traveled to Geneva to participate in the 58th high-level session of the United Nations Human Rights Council and shared her positive assessment upon arriving back home .

Minister Dr. Deuba spoke at the high-level session of the United Nations Human Rights Council last Tuesday, where foreign affairs and human rights ministers from UN member states and human rights professionals participated. Upon her return, Minister Dr. Deuba emphasized Nepal's longstanding commitment to promoting human rights and announced Nepal's application for Council membership from 2027 to 2029. She urg

ed all UN members to support Nepal's candidacy for the Human Rights Council from 2027 to 2029, the Economic and Social Council from 2029 to 2031, and the Security Council from 2037 to 2038.

Minister Dr. Deuba made an appeal to the global community to vote for Nepal's candidacy for the United Nations Human Rights Council membership and received assurances of support.

During her visit, she held a meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Valkar Tak, to discuss human rights and transitional justice issues in Nepal. In Geneva, she engaged in discussions with officials from various countries including Switzerland, Norway, Spain, Slovakia, Philippines, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Mexico on bilateral matters. At a reception organized by Nepal's UN Permanent Mission, Minister Dr. Deuba urged representatives from over 100 countries and international organizations to back Nepal's bid for the Human Rights Council membership through their votes.

Minister Dr. Deuba led a 6-member Nepalese delegation to Geneva on February 21.

Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba delivered a speech at the High-level Segment of the 58th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva today. She emphasized Nepal's strong commitment to upholding and advancing human rights. Dr. Deuba mentioned that Nepal has been actively participating in human rights instruments and mechanisms.

She also stressed the government's dedication to promoting democratic values, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring the independence of the judiciary. Dr. Deuba urged UN Member States to support Nepal's candidacy for Council membership for the term 2027-2029.

Additionally, on the sidelines of the meeting, Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba held a meeting with Ignazio Cassis, the Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland during the 58th regular session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. Dr. Deuba's active involvement and meetings with high-level delegations from other countries have positioned Nepal favorably for the upcoming elections at the UN.