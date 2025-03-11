Nepal Investment Mega Bank Chairman Prithvi Bahadur Pande Takes Oath.

The oath-taking ceremony of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Chairman Prithvi Bahadur Pande has been completed before the Governor.

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited Chairman Pande, who was elected by the Board of Directors held last Tuesday, has taken the oath of office and secrecy before Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari at a program at Nepal Rastra Bank.

The event was attended by Deputy Governors of Nepal Rastra Bank, Dr. Neelam Dhungana Timsina and Bam Bahadur Mishra, and high-ranking officials of Nepal Rastra Bank.