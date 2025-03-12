Beyond Policy: The Unfinished Fight for Women's Empowerment in Nepal

As Nepal celebrates International Women’s Day, the country looks back on a journey marked by achievements and ongoing challenges. Despite the introduction of laws and policies aimed at promoting gender equality, such as maternity leave, menstrual leave, and quotas for women in politics, there are still deep-seated cultural norms and inconsistent policy implementation that hinder women's progress. The focus should not only be on creating opportunities but also on ensuring that these opportunities are accessible to all women, regardless of their location.

Nepal has made significant legal advancements. Many workplaces, particularly in urban areas, now acknowledge the importance of menstrual and pregnancy leave, allowing women to prioritize their health while maintaining their careers. Women entrepreneurs are also making strides, venturing into sectors like technology and crafts with the support of loans and training programs. Politically, constitutional rules ensure that at least one-third of local and national representatives are women, signaling a move towards inclusivity. However, the implementation of these rights in rural areas, where the majority of Nepal's population resides, remains limited. Health clinics in these regions lack essential facilities, and informal workers, predominantly women, are often excluded from benefits like paid leave. Policies tailored for urban areas do not adequately address the complexities of rural life, leaving many women marginalized.

The increased representation of women in politics is a positive development, but it also highlights existing gaps. While more women now hold elected positions, their decision-making power remains constrained. Many women face pressure to conform to the directives of male colleagues or family members, relegating them to symbolic roles rather than active leadership. Women who speak out against injustices, such as unfair development projects or gender-based violence, often encounter criticism or threats, reflecting a society that struggles to accept women as equal leaders. Outdated practices like the "Chaupadi" system, which isolates menstruating women, persist in some regions despite being outlawed. Similarly, early marriage, though illegal, continues in many communities, depriving young girls of education and opportunities. Economic pressures and traditional beliefs often lead families to prioritize early marriage for their daughters over investing in their future.

Economic empowerment also comes with its own set of challenges. Despite the celebration of women's entrepreneurship, many female-owned businesses struggle to grow due to limited access to funding and societal biases. Women working in the informal sector, such as domestic workers and farmers, often face low wages, job insecurity, and lack of social safety nets. Even though women play a significant role in Nepal's economy through unpaid labor at home, their contributions are often overlooked. Government policies aimed at protecting workers frequently do not include these women, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation. In sectors like the military and civil service, more women are entering the workforce, but few are able to advance to leadership positions due to hidden biases, lack of mentorship, and rigid workplace cultures. Without systemic changes, such as clear promotion criteria and support networks, women will continue to face barriers to their advancement.

To translate Nepal's legal commitments into reality, a collaborative effort is essential. Merely having laws in place is not enough to shift attitudes. Schools and media must challenge stereotypes that hinder girls' ambitions. Men should take on more household responsibilities to alleviate the burden on women. Local authorities require resources and accountability to enforce prohibitions on harmful practices such as chaupadi and child marriage. Businesses should offer fairer opportunities for women, including leadership positions and equal pay. Crucially, rural women, who are often the most marginalized, must be integrated into Nepal's development narrative through improved healthcare, education, and economic initiatives.

On this International Women's Day, Nepal finds itself at a pivotal moment. While the nation has demonstrated its ability to establish frameworks for equality, the real challenge lies in ensuring these frameworks benefit every woman, regardless of their location. It is not just about policies on paper but about individuals—mothers, students, workers, and leaders—advocating for and propelling change. The journey ahead may be arduous, but with sustained dedication and unity, Nepal can elevate its progress from a partial triumph to a lasting transformation.