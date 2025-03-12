Exports Increase By 46.5 Percent

Total merchandise exports have increased by 46.5 percent. According to the seven-month data of the current fiscal year 2081/82 released by the Nepal Rastra Bank, exports have increased significantly.

During this period, exports amounted to Rs 127.2 billion. There was a 7.1 percent decrease in such exports during the same period last year.

Based on destination, exports to India, China, and other countries increased by 66.9 percent, 8.6 percent, and 3.5 percent, respectively.

On a commodity basis, exports of soybean oil, polyester yarn and thread, tea, cardamom, particle board, etc. have increased, while exports of palm oil, zinc sheets, ginger, herbs, ready-made garments, etc. have decreased, according to data from the Nepal Rastra Bank.

Meanwhile, on the import side, total merchandise imports increased by 10.1 percent to Rs 988.59 billion in the first seven months of the fiscal year 2081/82. Such imports had decreased by 2.3 percent in the same period of the previous year.

Based on the country of import, imports from India, China, and other countries increased by 7.5 percent, 11.2 percent, and 17.5 percent, respectively.

On a commodity basis, imports of soybean crude oil, rice/paddy, transportation equipment, vehicles and other vehicle spare parts, edible oil, sponge iron, and other items have increased, while imports of petroleum products, palm crude oil, aircraft spare parts, cotton, and writing and printing paper have decreased imports of goods including.

The total merchandise trade deficit increased by 6.2 percent to Rs 861.38 billion in the first seven months of the fiscal year 2081/82. The deficit had decreased by 1.8 percent in the same period of the previous year.

Nepal Rastra Bank data shows that the export-import ratio reached 12.9 percent during the review period, compared to 9.7 percent in the same period last year.

During the review period, goods worth Rs 103.94 billion were imported from India by paying for them in convertible foreign currency. Such imports were worth Rs 88.18 billion in the same period of the previous year.

NEA MD Kulman Ghising Submits Sixth Clarification In Five Months, Accuses Energy Minister Khadka of Bias

Kulman Ghising, Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority, has submitted a clarification to Minister for Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation Deepak Khadka.

Khadka had requested an explanation for the fifth time on February 22, questioning why Ghising should not be removed from his position and giving him a three-day deadline. Ghising responded to the request on Sunday.

He stated that there are no grounds for the government to dismiss him and accused Energy Minister Khadka of bias. Ghising submitted his clarification letter on Sunday.

Three days prior, the Ministry of Energy had requested clarification from him based on the decision of the Council of Ministers. The clarification focused on four points.

Earlier, prosecutors said they would respect a South Korean court's decision to cancel Yoon's detainment, and did not file an appeal.

Yoon faces charges of leading an insurrection after he briefly declared martial law in December. Parliamentary lawmakers voted to impeach him after weeks of political turmoil.

South Korea's Constitutional Court is set to decide if he should be removed from office. Local media say that decision could come as early as next week.