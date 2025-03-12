KOICA Volunteer Supported Namobuddha Municipality Via Construction Of A Tourist Information Center

KOICA Volunteer Youngman Lim, with the support of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), successfully completed "The Project to Build a Namobuddha Tourist Information Center." The project involved the construction of a 32㎡ lightweight steel-framed building near Namobuddha Stupa. The center is well-furnished with air conditioning, furniture, an inverter system, a computer, a printer, and a restroom, featuring customized interior designs. The center will provide promotional brochures, playcards, and will have a dedicated operator to manage the facility. KOICA contributed approximately $19,916, while the municipality provided land and technical support for the project. The center will be used as a hub for tourism promotion and also support local farmers by giving space to sell organic produce. The target beneficiaries of the project are local as well as international tourists.

KOICA has been partnering with Namobuddha Municipality since 2018. In 2024, KOICA dispatched Youngman Lim for 15 months as a tourism KOV to support local tourism development. The project handover ceremony was held on March 11, 2025, at the Namobuddha Stupa premises. The event was attended by Mooheon Kong, Country Director of KOICA, Kunsang Lama, Mayor of Namobuddha Municipality, representatives from three ministries, including Ministry of Finance, Department of Immigration, Department of Labour and Occupational Safety, Municipal staffs as well as ward representative and local people of Namobuddha Municipality.

Mooheon Kong, Country Director of the KOICA Nepal Office, extended his deepest appreciation to Lim for his dedication and impactful contributions, which will be remembered for years to come. He also expressed gratitude to the municipality and their staffs for their invaluable collaboration with the volunteers. He anticipated that the municipality would continue to expand the project in the coming years by incorporating additional equipment and items related to the initiative.

KOICA’s volunteer program is one of the main programs to contribute to socio-economic development of the partner countries at the grass root level. KOICA dispatches Korean national volunteers to partner government organizations as per the need of expertise, knowledge, and experience. Each volunteer serves in Nepal for 1 year in various fields such as education, health, agriculture, Tourism, ICT etc. Currently, 7 KOICA volunteers are actively working in various government sectors in accordance with an agreement between the governments of Korea and Nepal. Till now 410 KOVs have worked in Nepal in various sectors.