US Decides to resume security assistance to Ukraine

March 12, 2025, 7:56 a.m.

Tensions between the US and Ukraine have been high ever since their leaders engaged in a shouting match last month. However, senior officials from both sides met in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to continue dialogue.

The two countries released a joint statement saying the US will resume military aid and intelligence sharing. The Ukrainian side says it is willing to enact an immediate 30-day ceasefire if the proposal is accepted by Russia.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said: "Now, hopefully, we'll take this offer now to the Russians. And we hope that they'll say yes -- that they'll say yes to peace. The ball is now in their court."

The statement said the two countries agreed to reach a deal "as soon as possible" that would open up access to Ukraine's natural resources. US President Donald Trump had been pushing for the agreement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the US in a social media post. He wrote that the American side "understands" his arguments and "accepts" his proposals. He also expressed gratitude to Trump for "the constructive nature of the dialogue."

Zelenskyy described the ceasefire proposal as a "positive" development. He urged the US to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to accept it.

Trump spoke to reporters on Tuesday. He said: "Now we have to go to Russia and hope President Putin will hopefully agree to that also. And we can get this show on the road."

Trump added that US and Russian negotiators may meet Tuesday or Wednesday, and he "thinks" he will talk to Putin this week. He said that he also has plans to invite Zelenskyy back to the White House.

Agencies

