Helvetas Nepal launches Book "Towards 70 Years of Togetherness"

With 70 years of experience in Nepal's development sector, Helvetas Nepal, a Swiss international development agency, has made significant contributions to Nepal's progress and development.

Helvetas Nepal is one of the organizations that has played a key role in Nepal's modernization and development process. Its installation of suspension bridges has greatly improved connectivity in the mountainous country, saving the lives of many people who previously risked their lives crossing rivers.

Throughout its long journey in Nepal's development, various development partners have come and gone, but Helvetas Nepal remains committed to supporting Nepal's development and economic prosperity.

Celebrating 70 years of partnership in Nepal, Helvetas Nepal has released a book titled "70 Years of Togetherness," showcasing its journey through pictures and words.

The book launch coincided with the transition of leadership from Dr. Prabin Manandha to Maneesh Pradhan, highlighting Helvetas' ongoing commitment to Nepal.

The publication traces Helvetas Nepal's evolution from supporting cheese production in the 1950s to pioneering projects in trail bridges, water and sanitation, technical education, governance, and sustainable enterprises.

With the new country director, Maneesh Pradhan, taking the helm from Dr. Manandhar, who has been instrumental in the development sector in Nepal, Helvetas Nepal is poised to continue its efforts to contribute to Nepal's progress and prosperity.

Helvetas Nepal proudly presented its photo book "Towards 70 Years of Togetherness", showcasing nearly seven decades of dedication to sustainable development and rural transformation in Nepal.

The book features a foreword and well wishes from Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, Swiss Ambassador to Nepal, Dr. Danielle Meuwly, and Helvetas President Regula Rytz, highlighting the strong Nepal-Switzerland partnership and joint efforts towards inclusive and sustainable development.

This photo book serves as a testament to the importance of partnerships and a shared vision that has influenced Nepal's development journey. Helvetas Nepal expresses gratitude to government counterparts, local communities, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), and all partners who have been part of this collaborative effort.

Reflecting on the past, we are dedicated to fostering innovation, enhancing Nepal's federalism, and implementing impactful solutions for a more resilient future.

