Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Rain In Hilly Areas Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

March 13, 2025, 8:07 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy with rain in hilly areas of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini and Bagmati Pradesh. There will be partly cloddy to mainly fair in Madhesh Province and plain areas of Koshi, Lumbini and Sudur Paschim.

There will be partly to generally cloudy with rain and thunderstorm in few places.

