Holi In Terai-Madhesh Today

MADHYABINDU (NAWALPARASI), March 25: The festival of colors, Holi, is being celebrated in Terai Madhesh today with fanfare.

Holi (Fagu Purnima) is being celebrated in the Terai districts the following day after its celebration in the mountainous and hilly districts as per the tradition.

The government has declared a public holiday today to celebrate the Holi festival in Terai-Madhesh. Holi is being celebrated in Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta East), Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta West), Jhapa, Morang, Sunsari, Saptari, Siraha, Udayapur, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Sarlahi, Rautahat, Bara, Parsa, Rupandehi, Kapilvastu, Dang, Banke, Bardiya, Kailali and Kanchanpur districts.

The Magar and Tharu communities, which comprise a large population in Nawalparasi (Bardaghat - Susta East) are also celebrating Holi today. Holi is celebrated as a festival of joy and colors.