MADHU KUMAR MARASINI: Person With Determination

Life is often likened to a challenging exam, where many fail by trying to imitate others instead of recognizing their unique path. However, there are individuals who excel by staying true to themselves.

Having served in various roles in Nepal's civil service for over three decades, Madhu Kumar Marasini retired recently as a secretary from the National Planning Commission, earning respect and admiration from colleagues, rivals, and competitors alike.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli commended Secretary Marasini's contributions during a farewell meeting. Despite being transferred from the Ministry of Finance to the Vice-President Secretariat shortly after a change in government, PM Oli's praise holds significance.

During his farewell event, colleagues, vice chairpersons, and members lauded Secretary Marasini's leadership and ability to effectively manage the bureaucracy.

During his brief tenure at the NPC, Secretary Marasini worked diligently to ensure that all federal ministries implemented the 16th plan, with a particular focus on climate change adaptation and mitigation in a coordinated manner.

In the civil service, appointments, retirements, promotions, and transfers are routine processes that involve the appointment of new cadres and the retirement of older ones.

However, only a few individuals leave a lasting impact on organizations through their work. Marasini, who recently retired, is one such highly efficient and capable civil servant in Nepal.

He began his career as a section officer in the Postal Department and went on to serve in various government offices in the country, as well as representing Nepal at international organizations like the World Bank.

With a Master's degree from the Australian National University, Marasini demonstrated his expertise during his time at the Ministry of Finance, where he led the International Economic Cooperation and Coordination Division and served as Finance Secretary in two separate tenures.

During his tenure as head of Division, he led Nepal side in International Conference of Nepal’s development partners following the earthquake 2015.

Following the conference in Kathmandu, Nepal's development partner committed to providing over $5.5 billion, which was more than double the expected amount. Additionally, he led the Nepali delegation in the establishment of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

In his role as finance secretary, Marasini successfully negotiated numerous agreements with multilateral and bilateral agencies. He played a crucial part in discussions with an IMF team, resulting in an agreement for a disbursement of approximately US$41.6 million under the fourth review of the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement. This support helped prevent a significant financial crisis in Nepal.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Government of Nepal for giving me the chance to serve in various high-ranking positions such as Finance Secretary, Secretary of Commerce Industries and Supplies, Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Financial Comptroller General, and Member Secretary at the National Planning Commission.”

“ I am also thankful for the opportunity to represent Nepal as the Consul General in New York and to work as an Advisor at the World Bank HQ in Washington DC. I have been privileged to contribute to the development of my country from different roles, and I am thankful for the experiences that have shaped me. I am especially grateful to my seniors for their guidance, wisdom, and unwavering support throughout my career.”

To all my fellow secretaries and colleagues, I want to express my gratitude for the camaraderie, teamwork, and dedication to public service that we have shared. To the next generation of civil servants, I urge you to view your work as more than just a job - it is a noble calling. Approach it with passion, integrity, and a clear sense of purpose, and you will find immense fulfillment.

As I embark on this new phase of my life, I carry with me the treasured memories, valuable experiences, and enduring relationships that I have cultivated over the years. While I may be retiring from my current role, my commitment to serving our nation remains steadfast.

In the words ofUS President Robert Kennedy Jr., "There were many years when I tried to fulfill others' expectations, but you must follow your heart. Believe in your unique talents and abilities that will enable you to make a meaningful impact in an area that interests you. Dedicate yourself to that and strive to contribute to your community."

Secretary Marasini has made significant strides in his career. Good people bring happiness, while the best people create lasting memories. Negative experiences teach us lessons, and it is now up to others to assess and judge.