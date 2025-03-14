Putin Casts Doubt On US Ceasefire Proposal

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested that he does not fully agree with the terms of a US-backed proposal to pause the fighting in Ukraine. Earlier in the week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy endorsed the 30-day ceasefire plan.

Putin spoke to reporters in Moscow on Thursday after meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. He said: "We agree with the proposals to put a stop to the hostilities. But we proceed from the fact that the ceasefire should be made in such a way that it would lead to long-term peace and eliminate the original roots of this crisis."

Putin went on to thank US President Donald Trump for his effort to end the war, but he said there are "issues" that need to be discussed. He also said Ukrainian forces could use the break in fighting to resupply their weapons and mobilize their troops.

The ceasefire proposal comes at a time when Russian forces are enjoying an advantage on the battlefield. Putin said the western region of Kursk is now fully under Russian control. He visited the area on Wednesday.

Trump was cautiously optimistic about Putin's remarks.

He said: "He put out a very promising statement, but it wasn't complete. I'd love to meet with him or talk to him. But we have to get it over with fast."

Trump emphasized once again that he would like to see the Russians agree to the ceasefire deal.