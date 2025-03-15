Nepal’s Capital Expendure Is Still 23.37 Percnet In Eight Months: NRB

Nepal’s Capital Expendure Is Still 23.37 Percnet In Eight Months: NRB

March 15, 2025, 11:14 a.m.

Nepal Rastra Bank said that capital expenditure of the government has remained quite low also in the current fiscal year.

The capital expenditure stands at only 23.37 per cent in the first eight months of the current fiscal year (by March 13, 2025), according to the daily receipt and payment status report of the Financial Comptroller General Office under the Ministry of Finance.

Of Rs. 352.35 billion allocated under capital expenditure, only Rs. 82.33 billion has been spent in eight months of the current fiscal year, from July 16, 2024, to March 13, 2025.

During the review period, the rate of expenditure was poorer compared to the corresponding period of fiscal year 2023/24. The capital expenditure was at 26.89 per cent (Rs. 81.21 billion) of the total allocation of Rs. 302 billion in the first eight months of the fiscal year 2023/24.

Economist Dr. Chandra Mani Adhikari blamed the failure in expediting the development works for the poor expenditure of the capital budget.

