Putin Responds To Trump's Appeal To Spare Ukrainian Troops

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he is considering a request from US President Donald Trump to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. Trump made the request on social media, writing that thousands of troops in the western Russian region of Kursk are "surrounded" and "vulnerable." Putin said he will give the order to spare them if they surrender.

Putin made the remarks in a meeting of Russia's Security Council. He said, "For the effective implementation of the United States president's call, there is a need for a corresponding order from the military and political leadership of Ukraine to its military units to lay down their arms and surrender."

In his social media post, Trump said he strongly requested that the lives of the soldiers be spared. Putin said he understands Trump's appeal to take humanitarian considerations into account.

Russia's presidential office says Putin met with Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, on Thursday in Moscow. They are believed to have discussed a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Russian military officials say their forces have recaptured almost all areas in the Kursk region that had been taken by the Ukrainian military. They may be planning to advance across the border into northeastern Ukraine.