Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Generally Fair In Bagmati, Madhesh and Lumbini Provinces

There will be partly cloudy with rain in Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Koshi and Gandaki Provinces with light rain is likely. There will be partly cloddy to mainly fair in Bagmati, Lumbini, Madhesh and plain areas of Karnali Province.
There will be partly to generally cloudy with rain and thunderstorm in few places.
VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75