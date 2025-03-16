Rudraraj Pande's 132nd Birth Anniversary: Remembering Contributions

The younger generation in Nepal is gradually losing awareness of the names and contributions of many distinguished figures in art, culture, literature, and history due to lack of support from the state.

Rudraraj Sahitya Sewa Prathisthan, chaired by Professor Dr. Gauri Shanker Lal Das and supported by three generations of the late Rudra Raj Pande's family, organizes annual programs to honor individuals with significant contributions in literature, education, history, and religion.

Unlike many prominent figures in Nepal, not all have siblings like late Rudra Raj Pande, a renowned literary figure and former vice chancellor of Tribhuvan University, to remember and honor the contributions of their earlier generations.

Under the guidance of his son Dr. Badri Raj Pande, grandson Dr. Neil Pande, a renowned dentist, and other family members residing in the United States, as well and grandsons from his daughter's side, including Dr. Radhesh Panta, an economist, have been organizing an annual program to honor the contributions of scholars.

Apart from a few individuals with specific political affiliations, notable historical, literary figures such as Balkrishna Sam, Bal Chandra Sharma, Surya Bikram Gyawali, Siddhi Charna Shrestha, Dhundi Raj Bhandari, Dharanidhar Koirala, Rishikesh Shah, Lain Singh Bangdel, Kedarman Byathit, and others are not prominently featured in the national narrative.

This year, Professor Dr. Gargi Sharma was honored with the Rudra Raj Samriti Award by Rudra Raj Sahitya Sewa Pratishtan for her valuable contributions to Nepali literature. Additionally, two outstanding students from Bhanu Bhakta Higher Secondary School, previously known as Durbar High School, were awarded scholarships. Late Pande held the position of headmaster at Durbar High School for an extended period.

Sardar Late Rudra Raj Pande made a substantial impact on Nepali society. Some of Pande's notable contributions to Nepalese literature include Rupamati (1935), Chappakazi (1937), Prayaschit (1939), and Prem (1949).

He was instrumental in the establishment of the SLC examination board and the Department of Archaeology. Pande began his literary journey with poetry, with his first poem titled "Sandhya" published in Chandra magazine.

His poems were also featured in Shakti Sandhu magazine. He played a crucial role in founding the Nepali Bhasha Prakashini Samiti for publishing textbooks in Nepali after the establishment of the SLC Board in Nepal. His first novel, Rupamati, was published in 1935.

A felicitation ceremony was recently held in Kathmandu to commemorate the 125th Anniversary of Sardar Rudra Raj Pande. Professor Dr. Das was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Hiranya Kumari Pathak, the convener of the award nomination committee, commended Professor Dr. Sharma, the first female Professor at Tribhuwan University, for her notable contributions to literature. Professor Dr. Sharma, upon receiving the award, recognized the influential works of the late Rudra Raj Pande in the country.

She expressed her pride in receiving the award for the second time in her career and highlighted Sardar late Rudra Raj Pande's contributions to education, history, literature, and spirituality. The chief guest, Prof Dr. Das, reflected on Sardar Rudra Raj Pande's contributions to various sectors of Nepalese society during the event.

Dr. Neil Pande, the secretary of the Pratisthan, welcomed the participants and provided an overview of the organization's activities. Dr. Badri Raj Pande delivered a vote of thanks. The Pratisthan annually honors national figures in the fields of education, literature, history, and spirituality on a rotating basis.

Given that a significant number of young Nepalis are unaware of the history and achievements of these great figures, the dedicated family members of the late Sardar Rudra Raj Pande, who made significant contributions to education, Nepali literature, religion, and history, are working diligently to raise awareness.

It is often said that a generation that neglects history has no past or future, emphasizing the importance of understanding and honoring the past as the foundation for the future. Without acknowledging the contributions of individuals like the late Pande, who played a crucial role in shaping Nepal's history, literature, education, culture, and religion, there is a risk of societal and national understanding being compromised. Failure to recognize their contributions leaves the country lacking in substance.

Each country honors individuals who have made significant contributions to literature, culture, and religion, thereby strengthening the nation's foundation.

This is why countries worldwide commemorate their national heroes in various fields such as politics, history, literature, and culture. Rudra Raj Sahitya Pratisthan fulfills this responsibility by organizing annual programs.

.