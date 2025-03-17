Deepak Thapa Appointed As New Police Chief

Deepak Thapa has been appointed as the 31st Inspector General of Nepal Police. A cabinet meeting held on Monday appointed Thapa as the Inspector General of Police, a minister has informed.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Basanta Kunwar's term ends at midnight on Monday. Thapa is the head of the Central Investigation Bureau. He will assume the responsibility of the chief for the next six months.

Apart from Thapa, Police Training Academy Chief Sudip Giri and Valley Police Office Chief Tek Bahadur Tamang were also in the running for the new Inspector General post. However, Thapa became the Inspector General, beating out Tamang and Giri.

Thapa, Giri and Tamang are officers who entered service on the same day, Bhadra 19, 2052. Although all three current competitors in the Nepal Police were recruited in the same batch, AIG Thapa was promoted to the post of AIG along with Inspector General of Police Kunwar.

Accordingly, Thapa was ranked number 1 in the AIG rankin . Deepak Thapa, who was recommended as AIG on 26 Falgun 2079, was promoted to AIG by the Council of Ministers meeting on 6 Chaitra 2070. Giri and Tamang were promoted to AIG two weeks after Thapa became AIG.

On 13 Chaitra, Sudip Giri and Tek Bahadur Tamang were recommended for promotion to AIG.

The Armed Police Headquarters had already bid farewell to Kunwar, who was about to retire, on Sunday, and on Monday, the Police Headquarters formally bid farewell to Kunwar.

As per the provisions of the Nepal Police Regulations, Inspector General of Police Kunwar retired on Monday after completing 30 years of service. Along with him, five AIGs and three DIGs will also retire from midnight on Chaitra 40.

They started their police careers on Chaitra 5, 2051, with the rank of inspector.

Among the AIGs working at the head office along with IG Kunwar on Chaitra 4 were the head of the Criminal Investigation Department, Kuber Kadayat, head of the Operations Department, Buddhiraj Gurung, head of the Human Resources Department, Durga Singh, head of the Administration Department,

Tek Prasad Rai and Provincial Coordination Department Chief Janak Bhattarai have also retired together. Among the DIGs, Gandaki Province Chief Bhola Bahadur Rawal and Sudurpaschim Province Chief Ganesh Chand have also retired.