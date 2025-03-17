Joint Exercise Begins

Based on a disaster management scenario, the exercise - Multinational Planning Augmentation Team Tempest Express (MPAT TE - 40) has begun in Kathmandu from today March 17.

The exercise, which was conducted with the aim of effectively enhancing disaster response capacity in the future through the exchange of theoretical, practical and special experiences between military, non-military and various other agencies related to disaster management, will be conducted until Chaitra 14, 2081.

A total of 95 people, including 25 from the Nepali Army and other security agencies, 58 from government and non-government agencies affiliated with the Government of Nepal, and 37 from 15 different countries, are participating in the exercise, which is jointly organized by the Nepali Army and US INDOPACOM.

The program was attended by Dean R. Thompson, Ambassador of the United States to Nepal, Chief of Staff of the Army, Lieutenant General Pradeep Jung KC, Lieutenant General, various government and non-government agencies affiliated with the Government of Nepal, and high-level officials from foreign organizations.