KOICA Initiates Green Venture Zone at Pokhara Metropolitan City

The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Green Venture Zone (GVZ) at the Exhibition Centre,Ward No. 9, Pokhara Metropolitan City under the project “Green Job Creation through Recycling and Upcycling Project in Pokhara Metropolitan City” was held today.

Country Director of KOICA Kong Mooheon, Mayor of Pokhara Metropolitan City Office Dhana Raj Acharya and. Christophe Bahuet, UNDP Deputy Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific and Director UNDP were present during the program.

The newly established GVZ will serve as both an incubator and a hub for recycling and upcycling enterprises. This innovative space will offer essential support, including financial assistance, technological resources, and market linkages, to aspiring entrepreneurs and established businesses alike. The collaboration between the Pokhara Metropolitan City and KOICA, promises to strengthen local businesses while reinforcing sustainability efforts.

KOICA will spend USD 3.4 Millionto establish approx. 4,496 sq. m. 4 storey building. Tentatively GVZ will be established within 2 years from now. KOICA will also provide necessary equipment for the GVZ.

The overall project implemented by UNDP aims to transform municipal waste management into a mechanism for sustainable development. With a budget of 9.8 Million USD from the Government of the Republic of Korea and collaborative efforts from local agencies, the project is set to pave the way for a greener and more prosperous future.

The project aims to establish a comprehensive framework for recycling and upcycling municipal waste by promoting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), thereby enhancing municipal capacity and developing supportive policies that align with global circular economy trends and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It seeks to create an enabling environment for sustainable business practices while generating new economic opportunities, significantly contributing to local job creation and environmental awareness. Additionally, a key objective is to drive behavioral change in waste management through educational initiatives aimed at both children and adults, fostering a culture of waste awareness that underscores the importance of recycling and upcycling in everyday life, which is essential for achieving the project's goals.

At the ceremony, remarks from distinguished guests highlighted the project's significance. The Deputy Regional DirectorMr. Christophe Bahuet of UNDP expressed gratitude for the partnership between Nepal and Korea, emphasizing how such collaborations can lead to impactful changes in communities. Similarly, the Country Director of KOICA Mr. Mooheon Kong underscored the importance of collective efforts in achieving sustainable development through projects like the GVZ. He shared heartfelt congratulations, noting that this initiative stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment to enhancing environmental sustainability, economic growth, and the overall well-being of the people in Pokhara.

The Mayor of Pokhara Metropolitan City Mr. Dhana Raj Acharya concluded the event with an inspiring message about the transformative power of community involvement in driving sustainability and economic resilience.

The construction of the Green Venture Zone marks a crucial step towards embracing sustainable practices in waste management within Pokhara Metropolitan City. The project not only symbolizes a commitment to environmental stewardship but also highlights the potential for green job creation and economic revitalization.

With the combined efforts of government bodies, international cooperation, and local entrepreneurial spirit, the GVZ is set to become aninspiration of hope and innovation, inspiring communities far and wide to embrace the principles of recycling and upcycling for a cleaner, greener tomorrow.

The Government of the Republic of Korea has been supporting the Government of Nepal through KOICA in various areas of health, vocational training, rural development and IT since 1991. By 2024, total amount of KOICA’s support surpassed Two hundred million US Dollars. Nepal’s designation as a Core Partnership Country by the Government of the Republic of Korea for 15 consecutive years highlights the strong bilateral relationship and commitment to Nepal’s development goals.