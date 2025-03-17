SEE Starts From March 20, Preparation Completes

The National Examinations Board, Office of the Controller of Examinations has completed all preparation for the Secondary Education Examination.

Controller of Examinations at the Office of the Controller of Examinations, Grade 10 Nandalal Paudel, shared that all preparations have been completed for the SEE examination kicking off simultaneously across the country from March 20.

All necessary materials, including question papers, symbol numbers and answer sheets have reached every district for the examination, according to the Board.

Examination Controller Paudel said, "A total of 464,785 students had appeared in the SEE examination last year (2080). Number of students in this year's examination has increased by 49,286 to 5,14,071. The office has set up 2,079 examination centres across the country for this year's SEE examination.

There will be one assistant superintendant in an examination center with up to 150 students while one invigilator equivalent to 20 students will be deployed in the examination.

This time three out-of-school centers, including child improvement centers and prison have been determined for the SEE.

Paudel further said arrangements have been made to give the examination to the students from two jails in Kathmandu and Dailekh and a child care home in Bhaktapur.

This year the SEE is scheduled to begin on March 20 and conclude on April 1. The exam will be held from 8 am to 11 am, the office of the examination controller informed. (RSS)