Trump, Putin Likely To Speak This Week About Ceasefire In Ukraine: US Envoy:

A US Middle East envoy says it is likely that President Donald Trump will speak with his Russian counterpart this week about negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff shared the news during an interview with CNN on Sunday.

Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday.

He said, "The meeting was somewhere between three and four hours. It was positive."

The envoy added that there are "lots of things that remain to be discussed." But he said he thinks "the two presidents are going to have a really good and positive discussion this week."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military released its latest battlefield maps on social media on Sunday.

One of the maps indicates that Ukraine's forces have completely withdrawn from the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region. Ukraine captured the city shortly after it started its cross-border attacks.

On Thursday, Moscow claimed that it had recaptured the city. The map appears to confirm the assertion.

Ukraine wants to use the territory it captured in the Kursk region as a bargaining chip in negotiations with Russia. The withdrawal of its forces from Sudzha could be seen as a setback.