Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Gandaki Provinces, and hilly areas of Bagmati, And Koshi With Brief Rain sz

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Gandaki Provinces, and hilly areas of Bagmati, And Koshi With Brief Rain

March 17, 2025, 8:52 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy with rain in Gandaki, Bagmati and Karnalii Provinces with rain likely to occur in some hilly areas. There will be partly cloddy to mainly fair in Lumbini, Madhesh and Karnali Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy with rain and thunderstorm in few places.

