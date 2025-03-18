A Highly Fruitful Interaction with Minister of External Affairs of India Dr. S Jaishankar: Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba

Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba and Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting took place between Minister Dr. Rana and Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar, who is in New Delhi to participate in the Raisina Dialogue program organized by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues of mutual interest and mutual benefit, including the historical bilateral relations between Nepal and India, common concerns between the two countries, and mutual interests.

During that meeting, Minister Dr. Deuba said that Nepal has been giving high importance to its relations with India and is always willing to cooperate with India for the common interests of both countries in the coming days.

“A highly fruitful interaction with Dr. S Jaishankar Minister of External Affairs of India, on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue. Minister Jaishankar and I took stock of bilateral ties, discussing ongoing engagements across sectors and identifying avenues for enhancing people-to-people and diplomatic exchanges. I expressed my appreciation for India’s Neighborhood First Policy and conveyed Nepal’s continued prioritization of relations with India,” writes FM Dr. Deuba on her X wall.

“Pleased to meet FM Nepal @Arzuranadeuba today. Discussed various facets of our bilateral cooperation,” writes Dr. S. Jaishankar in his X wall.