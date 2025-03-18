A Highly Fruitful Interaction with Minister of External Affairs of India Dr. S Jaishankar: Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba

A Highly Fruitful Interaction with Minister of External Affairs of India Dr. S Jaishankar: Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba

March 18, 2025, 8:05 p.m.

Dr. Deuba.jpeg

Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba and Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting took place between Minister Dr. Rana and Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar, who is in New Delhi to participate in the Raisina Dialogue program organized by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues of mutual interest and mutual benefit, including the historical bilateral relations between Nepal and India, common concerns between the two countries, and mutual interests.

During that meeting, Minister Dr. Deuba said that Nepal has been giving high importance to its relations with India and is always willing to cooperate with India for the common interests of both countries in the coming days.

“A highly fruitful interaction with Dr. S Jaishankar Minister of External Affairs of India, on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue. Minister Jaishankar and I took stock of bilateral ties, discussing ongoing engagements across sectors and identifying avenues for enhancing people-to-people and diplomatic exchanges. I expressed my appreciation for India’s Neighborhood First Policy and conveyed Nepal’s continued prioritization of relations with India,” writes FM Dr. Deuba on her X wall.

“Pleased to meet FM Nepal @Arzuranadeuba today. Discussed various facets of our bilateral cooperation,” writes Dr. S. Jaishankar in his X wall.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Is Behind The Recent Pro-monarchist Upsurges In Nepal: CPN UML
Mar 18, 2025
Japan Supported in Improving Learning Environment in Gorkha District
Mar 18, 2025
Supreme Court Halts Energy Minister’s Committee On NEA Billing
Mar 18, 2025
Achyut Wagle Appointed As KU Vice-Chancellor
Mar 18, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Gandkai, Koshi And Mdhesh Provinces
Mar 18, 2025

More on National

India Is Behind The Recent Pro-monarchist Upsurges In Nepal: CPN UML By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 45 minutes ago
Japan Supported in Improving Learning Environment in Gorkha District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
Supreme Court Halts Energy Minister’s Committee On NEA Billing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 41 minutes ago
Achyut Wagle Appointed As KU Vice-Chancellor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 17 minutes ago
Joint Exercise Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Deepak Thapa Appointed As New Police Chief By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Trump, Putin to discuss ceasefire in call By Agencies Mar 18, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Gandkai, Koshi And Mdhesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2025
Ascending Together: The Himalayas as Metaphor for South Asian Unity in Turbulent Times By Zakir Kibria Mar 17, 2025
KOICA Initiates Green Venture Zone at Pokhara Metropolitan City By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 17, 2025
Re-Thinking Democracy: Why South Asians Are worried By Dipak Gyawali Mar 17, 2025
SEE Starts From March 20, Preparation Completes By Agencies Mar 17, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75