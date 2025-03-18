Japan Supported in Improving Learning Environment in Gorkha District

March 18, 2025, 6:38 p.m.

The handover ceremony of the new classroom building of Prabhat Kiran Secondary School took place in Gorkha district today.

TAMURA Takahiro, Charge d'Affaires ad interim of Japan to Nepal, attended the ceremony. The new classroom building has been constructed under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects supported by the Government of Japan.

The project is being implemented by Japanese NGO ChildFund Japan, and is currently in the final year of a three-year project. The project aims to improve the learning environment and increase students’ attendance in Gorkha district, not only by constructing classroom buildings, but also by providing training to improve the capacity of teachers and programmes to support the establishment of child-friendly schools.

Tamura congratulated and appreciated the efforts of all those involved in the project. He expressed his hope that the new school building will be properly managed and maintained, that the various training programs will continue and that the learning environment at the school will become even more child-friendly in the future

Tamura also expressed his expectation that the students of this school would play a leading role in people-to-people relations between Japan and Nepal as well as in the development of Nepal in the future.

