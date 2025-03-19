PHDCCI Hosts a Multi-Sectoral Expo “CITEX 2025” on 20-23 March at Raipur

March 19, 2025, 8:39 p.m.

In association with the Ministry of MSMEs (Government of India), PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) is organizing the 1st edition of the “Chhattisgarh International Trade Expo 2025 (CITEX 2025)” on 20-23 March 2025 at St. Paul's Church Compound, Civil Lines, Raipur. CITEX 2025 will be inaugurated on 20 March. CITEX 2025, a flagship initiative dedicated to support the “MSMEs & Linked Export Ecosystems” from Chhattisgarh, will be a uniquely focused Expo in Central India. The Expo shall enhance the business prospects of micro, small and medium businesses—with helping them find the opportune market linkages besides offering opportunities to also align with the large corporates as ancillary units or suppliers.

Through Expo, dialogues and networking, CITEX 2025 will be drawing the interests and participations of the senior government officials, industry stakeholders, crafts-persons, professionals, international agencies, members of civil society, media and end consumers. Among others, as a multi-sectoral Expo, CITEX 2025 shall have the representations of MSMEs from the sectors: Handicrafts, Furniture & Toys; Gems & Jewelry; Construction Equipment; Agro & Food Processing; AYUSH; Education, Green & Alternate Energy; Hotel Industry; Adventure Tourism.

With the necessity to support the MSMEs and linked exporters of Chhattisgarh for the sustainable development of the state, CITEX 2025 is a transformative initiative that will help in further deepening the stakeholders’ collaboration for aptly placing at right spots the local products and MSMEs involved with them. CITEX 2025 shall open up meaningful opportunities to showcase the industrial products to a diverse audience including industry stakeholders and end consumers. CITEX 2025 should witness a huge footfall of visitors, enabling about sixty MSMEs participating in this, putting their stalls, greatly benefitted with market linkage opportunities and business leads.

CITEX, a multi-sectoral Expo with a resolve to further accelerate the growth of MSMEs in Chhattisgarh and the linked export ecosystem, will be an annual flagship initiative of PHDCCI. Essentially CITEX 2025 is expected to be a single most impactful platform for Chhattisgarh’s MSME community and other concerned industry stakeholders of different sizes to come forward for being part of a transformative platform.

