US Official Assures FM Dr. Deuba For Continual Support To Nepal

Ricky Gill, National Security Assistant to President Donald Trump of the USA and Senior Director for South and Central Asian Affairs at the National Security Council, has reaffirmed the US government's commitment to continuing economic assistance to Nepal.

In a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Nepal, Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, at the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue, organised by India’s Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, on Tuesday, he assured the continued economic support to Nepal, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) informed in a statement.

“Appreciated meeting Ricky Gill, Special Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs and National Security Council Senior Director for South and Central Asia, on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue. Gill and I also discussed Nepal-U.S. ties, which are rooted in shared democratic and human rights values. I am confident that our cooperation will continue to grow over the years,” writes FM Dr. Deuba in her X wall.

During the meeting, various aspects of Nepal-US relations were discussed.

FM Dr. Deuba has urged the US government to take necessary steps for the release of Nepali student Bipin, who is under the control of Hamas. She recalled that she had previously requested US intervention in the matter and reiterated Nepal’s expectation of US assistance for Bipin’s safe release.