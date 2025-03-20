Global IME Bank Has Released A 2082 BS Calendar Featuring Rare Images

Global IME Bank has released a 2082 BS calendar featuring rare images that reflect the Nepali lifestyle from decades ago.

March 20, 2025, 5:05 p.m.

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry and chairman of Global IME Bank, unveiled the calendar during a function at the bank's corporate office in Kamaladi.

The calendar showcases rare photographs depicting traditional Nepali customs and practices from the past, serving as a reminder of the changing lifestyles and customs over time and educating future generations about the historical way of life.

President Dhakal announced the release of the calendar, highlighting Global IME Bank's commitment to corporate social responsibility through various social initiatives. He emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting Nepali art, literature, culture, and civilization for the overall development of Nepal. The event was attended by the bank's board of directors, top management, employees, and other guests.

global IME2222.png

Global IME Bank, the first private sector bank with branches in all seventy-seven districts of Nepal, is also the largest commercial bank in the country based on financial metrics.

The bank operates over 1,100 service centers, including three international liaison/foreign representative offices, across all 77 districts of the country. With a customer base exceeding 5 million, Global IME Bank offers exceptional services and facilities to cater to the needs of all.

Additionally, the bank plays a vital role in the economy by receiving remittances from various countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, Hong Kong, and more.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Tourism Delegation Are In Chengdu Visit
Mar 20, 2025
We Will Resolve the Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani Issues Through Diplomatic Channels: Prime Minister
Mar 20, 2025
SEE 2025 Begis Across Nepal From Today
Mar 20, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Kathmandu
Mar 20, 2025
PHDCCI Hosts a Multi-Sectoral Expo “CITEX 2025” on 20-23 March at Raipur
Mar 19, 2025

More on Economy

PHDCCI Hosts a Multi-Sectoral Expo “CITEX 2025” on 20-23 March at Raipur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue 2025 Stress For Renewable Energy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
NOC Reduces Prices Of Petroleum Products By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 15 hours ago
Nepal’s Capital Expendure Is Still 23.37 Percnet In Eight Months: NRB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 13 hours ago
Nepal’s Current Account Remains At Surplus In seven months of current FY By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 16 hours ago
Exports Increase By 46.5 Percent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepali Tourism Delegation Are In Chengdu Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2025
We Will Resolve the Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani Issues Through Diplomatic Channels: Prime Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2025
SEE 2025 Begis Across Nepal From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2025
Butch and Sunita return to Earth after 9 months stuck in space By Agencies Mar 20, 2025
India, New Zealand restart free trade talks By Agencies Mar 20, 2025
Ukraine agrees to limited halt to attacks on Russian energy facilities By Agencies Mar 20, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75