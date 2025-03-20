Global IME Bank Has Released A 2082 BS Calendar Featuring Rare Images

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry and chairman of Global IME Bank, unveiled the calendar during a function at the bank's corporate office in Kamaladi.

The calendar showcases rare photographs depicting traditional Nepali customs and practices from the past, serving as a reminder of the changing lifestyles and customs over time and educating future generations about the historical way of life.

President Dhakal announced the release of the calendar, highlighting Global IME Bank's commitment to corporate social responsibility through various social initiatives. He emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting Nepali art, literature, culture, and civilization for the overall development of Nepal. The event was attended by the bank's board of directors, top management, employees, and other guests.

Global IME Bank, the first private sector bank with branches in all seventy-seven districts of Nepal, is also the largest commercial bank in the country based on financial metrics.

The bank operates over 1,100 service centers, including three international liaison/foreign representative offices, across all 77 districts of the country. With a customer base exceeding 5 million, Global IME Bank offers exceptional services and facilities to cater to the needs of all.

Additionally, the bank plays a vital role in the economy by receiving remittances from various countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, Hong Kong, and more.