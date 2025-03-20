India, New Zealand restart free trade talks

India and New Zealand have restarted free trade talks after a decade-long hiatus.

They are apparently aiming to bolster economic ties to counter the US Trump administration's tariffs on imported goods from several countries.

The announcement came during New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's five-day visit to India this week.

Luxon met with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Monday. They signed a range of agreements to deepen defense and economic ties.

On Tuesday, Luxon spoke of his expectations for the timeline of the negotiations. He said, " Let's drive this relationship forward. And I will look forward to Prime Minister Modi signing that agreement in 60 days' time."

Previous negotiations began in 2010, but stalled in 2015 after several rounds.

New Zealand had been seeking access to India's dairy market. But India has traditionally protected its agricultural industry, which provides livelihoods to millions of small farmers.