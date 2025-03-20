Ukraine agrees to limited halt to attacks on Russian energy facilities

The White House says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to halt attacks on Russian energy facilities during a phone call with President Donald Trump.

The two leaders talked for about an hour on Wednesday.

The announcement comes as Moscow said Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on a 30-day suspension of attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in phone talks with Trump the day before.

Trump also discussed with Zelenskyy Ukraine's electrical supply and nuclear power plants and offered assistance in running them. He said American ownership of the plants would be the best protection for Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

US officials say technical teams will meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to discuss broadening the ceasefire to include the Black Sea on the way to a full halt to hostilities.