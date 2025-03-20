Ukraine agrees to limited halt to attacks on Russian energy facilities

Ukraine agrees to limited halt to attacks on Russian energy facilities

March 20, 2025, 7:15 a.m.

The White House says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to halt attacks on Russian energy facilities during a phone call with President Donald Trump.

The two leaders talked for about an hour on Wednesday.

The announcement comes as Moscow said Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on a 30-day suspension of attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in phone talks with Trump the day before.

Trump also discussed with Zelenskyy Ukraine's electrical supply and nuclear power plants and offered assistance in running them. He said American ownership of the plants would be the best protection for Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

US officials say technical teams will meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to discuss broadening the ceasefire to include the Black Sea on the way to a full halt to hostilities.

Agencies

Butch and Sunita return to Earth after 9 months stuck in space
Mar 20, 2025
India, New Zealand restart free trade talks
Mar 20, 2025
US, Russia Agree On Limited Ceasefire, But Differ On Details
Mar 19, 2025
Trump, Putin to discuss ceasefire in call
Mar 18, 2025
SEE Starts From March 20, Preparation Completes
Mar 17, 2025

More on International

Butch and Sunita return to Earth after 9 months stuck in space By Agencies 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
India, New Zealand restart free trade talks By Agencies 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
US, Russia Agree On Limited Ceasefire, But Differ On Details By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Trump, Putin to discuss ceasefire in call By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
US Deports Hundreds of alleged gang members under wartime 'Alien Enemies Act' By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
Trump, Putin Likely To Speak This Week About Ceasefire In Ukraine: US Envoy: By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

SEE 2025 Begis Across Nepal From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2025
PHDCCI Hosts a Multi-Sectoral Expo “CITEX 2025” on 20-23 March at Raipur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2025
Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue 2025 Stress For Renewable Energy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2025
IGP Deepak Thapa Receives Insignia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2025
US Official Assures FM Dr. Deuba For Continual Support To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75